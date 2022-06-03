Assam : Tezpur University Sets-Up ‘Gender Neutral Toilet’; Fostering Inclusive Environment For Gender Diversity

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the pride-month, the first-of-its-kind ‘Gender Neutral Toilet’ has been installed at Assam’s Tezpur University – a commendable endeavour undertaken by the Department of Social Work.

The initiative aims to foster an inclusive environment for gender diversity, thereby ensuring that transgender and non-binary individuals feel safe using these washrooms.

According to reports, the concerned department currently incorporates of three such toilets. One for the staffs and other for pupils at the Humanities and Social Sciences building.

The notion sparked a discussion among faculty members, but it was only implemented after receiving approval from the concerned authorities.

“We brought up the topic of a gender-neutral toilet with our vice-chancellor, who was enthusiastic about the idea,” – informed the Assistant Professor of Social Work Department – Namami Sharma.