BJP’s National Leaders Dedicated To Current Alliance With NDPP : Nagaland BJP President 

NET Web Desk

The State President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nagaland – Temjen Imna Along asserted that party’s national statesmen are dedicated to the current alliance with National Democratic People’s Party (NDPP), but its continuation for the 2023 state polls will be announced at the appropriate time.

Its worthy to note that prior to 2018 state assembly elections, both NDPP and BJP announced a pre-poll alliance; and contested the elections on a 40:20 split of seats.

Responding to a query, if BJP will continue the alliance with NDPP in the 2023 Assembly election, Along remarked “the next election is yet to come and as of now we are in alliance while our central leaders are committed to it”.

“The state president’s duty is to follow the directions from central leadership, and ensure they are properly initiated, not to decide whether or not to form an alliance. Central leaders are committed to the alliance.” – he stated.

On the withdrawal of some portfolios from BJP ministers, including Roads and Bridges from Deputy CM Patton following the merger of 21 Naga People’s Front (NPF) legislators into the NDPP; Along remarked “We don’t call it removal, it has been made with understanding and with the agreement of the BJP National President J P Nadda.”

“It is the Chief Minister Rio’s and Deputy Chief Minister Patton’s responsibility to ensure that the current government, which is an alliance, operates properly,” he stated.

It is up to them to comprehend and form a long-term alliance, not just now but in the future, added the state BJP President.