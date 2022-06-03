COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 20 New Cases; 7.02% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 20 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 7.02%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 126. While, a total of 2,28,372 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 698 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 285 samples were tested on May 02, 2022, out of which 10 samples belonged to males, while 10 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,27,548. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) test detected 20 positive cases.