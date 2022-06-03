India Enriched With Development & Growth Within Last 8 Yrs Of PM Modi’s Regime : Tripura Minister – Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 03, 2022 : The Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister of Tripura – Sushanta Chowdhury, who is also the state committee member of Pradesh BJP on Friday spotlighted the glaring instances of development, growth, nationalism and unity under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in last eight years.

In a press conference at BJP state headquarters here in Agartala city on Friday, ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury said “Today, 8 years have passed since the journey that started in 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and today it is time for us to evaluate where India was and where India is today as a country.”

“From the point of view of development, best defence, respect of India in foreign countries and in every case there are foreign enemies who are always conspiring to subdue India, keeping an eye on them today. The BJP government in India under the leadership of Narendra Modi has proved the tenacity with word for word”, he added.

He said “Today, therefore, press conferences are being held all over India, including our state, at the behest of the central government and our MoS sister. In Tripura, this was started yesterday, the progress made by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi in these eight years will be highlighted in detail today and tomorrow across the state.”

Citing the developments and progress, Chowdhury said “Once we had seen politics on caste and religion. But when PM Modi ji took the responsibility of the entire country, the politics was ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Bikas, Sabka Biswas and Sabka Prayas’. India has come a long way in becoming a world leader, holding the hand of our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, keeping our Bharatiya Janata Party at the forefront.”

“Today, India in every field- GDP, foreign friendship, internal security of the country, politics, etc. PM Modi ji is showing direction in every field. There is no corruption in the last eight years of Modi-led government, no allegations have been labelled against any MLA, minister or central leaders. Rising from the politics of caste, creed and religion, development, growth, nationalism and unity are the main agendas of politics in India at present. The people who were left backward in the society who were only meant for vote-bank politics were removed and were given all kinds of benefits irrespective of any political colour by Prime Minister Modi and his cabinet members.”

“In these eight years, poverty-trodden families or populace had declined by 12 percent and at present, it is 10 percent only. The per capita income was 89,000 per annum before 2014 and now, at the end of 8 years of Modi-led government, it stands at Rs 1.50 lakh per annum. The foreign reserves in 2104 was 300 Billion US Dollar and now, it is 600 Billion US Dollar which is about Rs 42,000 lakh crore is deposited in India at present. In the last 70 years, there were 6 lakh 37 thousand primary schools and now it stands at 6 lakh 53 thousand”, he added.

BJP Sadar (Rural) district president Asim Das said “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Antoday Anna Yojana started in 2014 followed by starting of Jan Dhan Yojana, Awas Yojana, Atal Jal Dhara and Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana reached the last person of the society. PM Modi had worked relentlessly for the welfare of common masses across the country.”

In the press conference, district committee’s Prabhari Sajal Acharya and office-bearers were present.