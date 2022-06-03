Manipur CM Reviews ‘Mega Eco-Tourism Project’ & ‘Loktak Master Plan’ 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today reviewed the “Mega Eco-Tourism Project” & “Loktak Master Plan” with concerned officials; and discussed various measures that must be undertaken to ensure that the project’s development does not negatively impact the lake’s ecology.

During the meeting, Singh highlighted that the project aims to transform Loktak region into a revamped tourism destination; thereby delivering major boost to the state’s economy and generating employment opportunities.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “Reviewed the Manipur Mega Eco-Tourism Project & Loktak Master Plan along with the officials. The project aims to deliver a unique experience to visitors of Loktak lake by providing modern amenities, leisure activities & water sports while enjoying the pristine beauty of the lake.”

“I’m confident that the project will give a major boost to the economy of the state and generate thousands of jobs. Special attention is being given to ensure that the development of this project does not harm the ecology of the Loktak lake.”

Its worthy to note that the Loktak Lake is an ecological marvel of Manipur, located around 48 kms from state capital Imphal.

It supports a unique biodiversity, including hundreds of species of plants, fishes and molluscs. The inhabitants of this lake have been utilizing the natural resources to establish a vibrant local economy, since generations.

The lake is recognised under the Ramsar Convention – an international treaty that provides a framework to conserve and sustainably use wetlands.