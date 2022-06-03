Manipur : Four Cops, Including SDRF Commanding Officer; Suspended For ‘Misusing Power’ 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Government has suspended four police personnel, including the Commanding Officer (CO) of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for “misusing powers” and alleged involvement into corrupt practices.

According to the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) – Clay Khongsai, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) received complaints about the SDRF Commanding Officer, collecting money from personnel in exchange for granting them unauthorized leave.

Following this, an investigation was launched, which revealed that majority of the employees were on unauthorized leave.

The suspended CO of Maniour SDRF has been identified as – Zakiruddin. Moreover, three other Manipur police personnel have also been suspended for assisting Zakiruddin initiate his corrupt activities.