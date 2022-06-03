Meghalaya Government Intends To Establish First State-Run Veterinary University At Ri-Bhoi 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya government plans to invest Rs 400 crore to establish the state’s first veterinary institution at Kyrdemkulai in Ri Bhoi district.

According to the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Minister – Sanbor Shullai, the department has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the concerned project.

“The process for establishing the first-ever State-run Veterinary University is underway, and the proposal will be presented to the Cabinet for approval soon,” – informed Shullai.

“Once the Cabinet approves the initiative, I’ll travel to Delhi to seek funding for the veterinary institution from the Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services,” he said.

Shullai, who is also in-charge of the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services, remarked that the State’s Urban Affairs Department would soon grant 25 acres of land to the prison department for the construction of a modern central jail in Mawdiangdiang, New Shillong Township.

“We have signed the resolution allocating 25 acres of land at Mawdiangdiang to the prison department for the proposed construction of the central jail,” he stated.

According to Shullai, the projected central jail will have a capacity of 5,000 inmates, with 2,500 males and 2,500 girls.

He also revealed that the existing Shillong district jail will be given over to the Urban Affairs department, which plans to construct parking lots, shopping malls, and other facilities for providing employment opportunities to the local populace.