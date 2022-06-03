Meghalaya Minister Denounce Brutal Killings Of Two Minors; Demands Capital Punishment Against Culprit 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Labour Minister – Sanbor Shullai on Thursday strongly condemned the brutal killings of two minors at Shillong’s Wahktieh Nongrah along Nonglum locality; and called-for capital punishment against the culprit.

Identified as – Joefferson Jana (29), the offender allegedly murdered his children – aged four and two years on Monday night, by slitting their throats.

“A man murdering his own children is a shocking and painful tragedy. I strongly condemned it. Let’s pray that the perpetrator is sentenced to death by a court of law,” Shullai said after visiting the residence of these two victims, whose bodies were laid to rest on Thursday.

Jana went to his wife’s residence on Monday and went for a walk with his two children, a four-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son. He used to take his kids for such nighttime strolls. However, on that tragic evening, he failed to return the children to their mother, and his phone was later discovered switched off.

Residents along the area found the bodies of these two toddlers on Tuesday at Wah Ktieh, deep within the woods.