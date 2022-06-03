Naga Political Issue : Assam CM Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Nagaland Counterpart – Neiphiu Rio, Legislators 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma convened a crucial meeting with the Nagaland government’s Core Committee on Naga Political Issue.

The Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio, Rajya Sabha MP – Phangnon Konyak, and 16 legislators, including the Chairman of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) – TR Zeliang attended the closed-door meeting.

Sarma, the convener of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), arrived in Dimapur on Thursday evening and headed towards Niathu Resort in Chumoukedima, where the meeting took place in the late hours.

He was accompanied by the Assam Minister for Water Resources; Parliamentary Affairs; Information & Public Relations; Printing & Stationery – Pijush Hazarika.

Meanwhile, the Core Committee urged Sarma – the NEDA’s convener, to help find a solution to the problem by communicating with the Centre. The Assam CM had remarked on Wednesday that it is a complicated issue that should be left to the Centre and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) to resolve.