New Guidelines For Central-Sector Scheme Approved; Encouraging Capacity-Building Of MSMEs In Northeast 

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to enhance the productivity and encourage capacity building of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Northeastern Regions; the Central Government has approved new guidelines of Central Sector Scheme – “Promotion of MSMEs in North Eastern Region and Sikkim”.

The scheme, which will be implemented during 15th Finance Commission Cycle (2021-22 to 2025-26) aims to install new centres and upgrade the existing Mini Technology Centres.

Under the concerned scheme, projects for creation of common facilities to supplement manufacturing, testing, packaging, R&D, product and process innovations and training for natural resources such as fruits, spices, agriculture, forestry, sericulture and bamboo etc. available across the regions will attain topmost priority.

According to PIB report, the central government will provide 90 percent of the funding. Projects having a total cost of more than Rs 15 crores will be evaluated, however the maximum amount of assistance will be limited to Rs 13.50 crores.

In addition, the centre will give financial help to governments for the development of new and existing Industrial Estates and Flatted Factory Complexes.

“The financial assistance of Government will be 90%. The maximum project cost for calculation of assistance shall be Rs 15 Crore for development of new industrial estate whereas Rs 10 crores will be provided for development of existing Industrial Estate. The projects with total project cost more than Rs 10/15 crore, will also be considered but maximum assistance shall be limited to Rs. 9/13.50 crores, which totally depends on the concerned projects.” – informed the report.

Moreover, the scheme may also consider projects for creation of common services such as kitchen, bakery, laundry and dry cleaning, refrigeration and cold storage, IT infra, etc., in a cluster of home stays under the revised guidelines.

“There has to be linkages of projects with local MSEs. The financial assistance of Central Government will be 90% for projects with maximum assistance limited to Rs. 4.50 crore.” – the report further reads.