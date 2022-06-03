SICA, CAB Inks Pact To Promote Cricket & Identify New Talents Along Sikkim

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In a first-of-its-kind endeavour, the Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA) and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on May 25, 2022; thereby ushering a new path towards enhanced development and exposure for the land-locked state.

The immediate effect on the execution of the pact by the two BCCI members, has resulted in the teams from Sikkim, namely the Under-16 boys and the Under-19 women’s team travel to Kolkata on June 2, 2022 as part of its exchange program, where the teams from Sikkim would be playing 7 matches each against corresponding Bengal teams.

“Sikkim have a strong cricket squad. We have strong working relations, and we recently inked an MoU to provide exposure to their teams and support their development efforts.” – informed the CAB President Avishek Dalmiya.

“CAB has always supported other states in their efforts to grow cricket in their own jurisdictions. Sikkim is working hard to grow the game and scout new talent from its picturesque state, and we have vowed to assist them in any way we can,” – Dalmiya further added.

SICA hopes that such efforts will act as a catalyst for young cricket aspirants, their parents, and encourage the society at large.

“I’m overjoyed that the SICA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bengal Cricket Association. May CAB, led by its able President Shri Abhishek Dalmia, take Sikkim cricket to new heights,” – he stated.

Other programmes and workshops for coaches, umpires, curators, trainers, and ancillary support staff would be added to the MOU in the future, as well as the exchange of technology and technical know-how designed expressly for cricket growth.

“We warmly welcome the Sikkim teams to CAB; we have always supported their cricket and will provide them with all the assistance they require to improve their game.” – informed the CAB Secretary – Snehasish Ganguly.

The apparent by-product of the MoU and the strong relationship that SICA and CAB enjoy is that the players gain and learn through exchange programme and workshops, which includes the coaches and other support staffs as well.