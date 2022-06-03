Sikkim : ‘Khelo India Training Centre’ For Football & Archery Unveiled In Namchi 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Chairman of Namchi Municipal Council – Ganesh Rai today unveiled ‘Khelo India District Training Centre’ for Football and Archery at Bhaichung stadium Namchi.

This inaugural ceremony was attended by the Advisor of Skill Development Department – Satish Chandra Rai as guest of honour and Namchi Deputy Commissioner (DC) – M. Bharani Kumar, Joint Director and Nodal Officer for Khelo India – R B Biswakarma.

Sponsored by the Union Youth Affairs & Sports Department and Sports Authority of India (SAI) in collaboration with Sikkim’s Sports Department; the concerned programme aims to revitalise India’s sports culture at the grassroots level by creating a robust framework for all sports that are performed in the country and establishing India as a great sporting nation.

The event also witnessed demonstration of a Taekwondo, Archery, exhibition football match. Different traditional dances were also presented by the students of Namchi Government Senior Secondary School, and Namchi Girls Senior Secondary School.

According to the Joint Director of (South-West) Sports & Youth Affairs Department – Tshering Ongmu Bhutia, “this two training centres are for U-17 girls and U-14 girls for football and athletes from surroundings areas will be given a training on football, they will also attain two-time training by coach national player Karishma Rai and Departmental Coach Pem Lhamu Bhutia.”