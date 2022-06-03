Sikkim : Three Killed, One Missing As Car Plunges Into Meyong Khola River

NET Web Desk

Atleast three people were killed and another went missing, when a four wheeler rolled-down into a deep gorge and plunged into the Meyong Khola River, near Naga in Sikkim’s Mangan District today morning.

According to UNI report, the Bolero vehicle, was utilized as the service car for ‘Teesta Urja Pvt Ltd’ – a hydel project work in North Sikkim.

“At least three people were killed and one went missing when a vehicle plunged into a river at Meyong Khola, near Naga, Mangan District,” – informed the Sikkim Police report.

Three bodies, however, were recovered from the freezing river.

The search and rescue operation for the missing person is currently underway with the assistance of Mangan Police Station and Chungthang Police Station and local volunteers.