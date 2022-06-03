Tribal Council Felicitates Manipur CM; Declares Minority Tribe-Inhabited Hamlets As ‘Poppy Free Zones’

NET Web Desk

Representatives of Minority Tribes Development Council (MTDC) led by 13 tribal communities of Manipur today felicitated the Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh, extending their utmost support towards the ‘War-On-Drugs’ campaign.

Designating the minority tribe-inhabited hamlets as “poppy free zones”, these members submitted a resolution highlighting certain measures to protect and safeguard the minority tribes.

Responding to these measures, the Manipur CM assured to examine he matter with utmost priority.

Taking to social media handles, the Manipur CM wrote “The representatives of Minority Tribes Development Council, Manipur, which is represented by 13 tribes of Manipur visited me and extended their support for War on Drugs and declare their villages as poppy free zone. Further, the members of the council had submitted a representation to take up certain measures to protect and safeguard the minority tribes. I have given my assurance to look into it on priority. Mind you, every community has the right to flourish with dignity.”

Its worthy to note that recently, the Poumai Community – second largest Naga tribe has designated the Poumai-inhabited territories as a ‘drug/poppy cultivation free zone’; under the state government’s War-On-Drugs campaign.

This has been considered as the first time that entire community has come-out in favour of the fight against the drug menace across the state.