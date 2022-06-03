Tripura Bye-Polls : Strong Booth Key To Victory; Says BJP’s Newly-Appointed In-Charge – Kailash Vijayvargiya

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 03, 2022 : The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday held series of marathon meetings led by party’s newly appointed in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya for the ensuing by-elections scheduled on June 23 next to give a final shape and assign specific role to its karyakartas so the polls can achieve victory.

Reaching Agartala on Thursday, Pradesh BJP’s in-charge Vijayvargiya chaired a meeting along with party’s state top brasses at a city-based private hotel here in Agartala. The senior leaders held crucial meetings with all the leaders of different cells and morchas along with office bearers of the state and district level for framing a significant electioneering strategy.

Highly placed source in the condition of anonymity said “The national president of BJP Jagat Prakash Nadda significantly emphasized winning elections by giving due importance to each and every booth. The victory and defeats are subjected to how well the booths are planned and supervised. The booths committees should be rejuvenated and in some cases re-formed for better results in the polls”.

Citing to prepare an initial roadmap for the booths, the source added “The booths need to be classified into three categories- A, B and C. These categorizations will reveal the strength of the party. Category A will have those booths that are easy to win, category B will be those which have the chance of 50/50 and Category C are the hostile booths. Task forces will be moulded based on the categories of the booths and accordingly, they will be pressed into their activities.”

Another source revealed that the list of the ruling BJP candidates will be announced on Friday from New Delhi.