Assam : Link Established Between PFI, Bangladesh-Based Terror Outfit – ABT 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Police established a link between the extremist Islamic Organization – Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Bangladesh based Islamic terror outfit – Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), during an investigation into the recent crackdown on the ABT module; which resulted in the detention of 16 individuals since April 2022.

According to authorities, some PFI activists are working for ABT – a Bangladesh-based Al-Qaeda-inspired Islamic extremist organization, and they have been closely monitoring all PFI activities across the northeastern state.

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Special Branch) of Assam police – Hiren Nath, revealed that one among the 16 individuals held was the president of PFI’s Barpeta district unit.

“We filed a case in Barpeta district on April 15, and arrested sixteen (16) ABT activists,” Nath said.

“Hussain confessed to being the president of PFI in Barpeta district. He was working with PFI in Lower Assam before joining ABT, but resigned to join the group, where he was trained by Mehdi Hasan,” – he remarked.

“Sixteen of the 18 cases have been filed against PFI, while the remaining two have been filed against the CFI. So far, we’ve filed chargesheets in 12 cases, and the remaining cases are being probed,” – added Nath.

In a subsequent conversation, Nath exposed the group’s working approach by stating that they provoke people by displaying sensitive problems occurring anywhere in the country.

“One of the modes of operations for this group is to demonstrate anything occurring in the country that has nothing to do with Assam, such as – Hijab issue or temples or mosques, especially in the Lower Assam region, which includes – Guwahati, Goalpara, Barpeta, Baksa, Dhubri, and parts of the Barak Valley. People are being provoked, which is really dangerous for the nation,” he asserted.