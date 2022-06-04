Assam : Sub-Inspector – Junmoni Rabha Who Apprehended Fiancé On Fraud Allegations; Held By Majuli Police 

NET Web Desk

Assam Police’s Sub-Inspector (SI) – Junmoni Rabha has been arrested on Saturday by Majuli Police in connection with a case against her fiancé on various charges, including criminal conspiracy and cheating.

The SI was arrested after she was being interrogated for three days.

Two contractors – Ram Abatra Sharma and Ajit Bora – had filed two separate FIRs against Rabha’s fiance, Rana Pogag, alleging huge financial transactions between them.

They had alleged that Rabha had introduced Pogag to them and it was because of her that they had given the money to Pogag for getting contract works from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

Its worthy to note that Rabha has apprehended her fiancé – Rana Pogag on fraud allegations. Pogag falsely claimed to work for ONGC in Assam. He is also accused of scamming people by offering them jobs at the ONGC in exchange for money.

Learning about her fiancé’s alleged misdeeds, Rabha filed a First Information Report (FIR) and he was detained as a result of it. Meanwhile, authorities have obtained phoney ONGC seals and documents from Rana Pogag, who is currently in judicial custody at Nagaon, after been arrested under sections 120B, 170, 406, 419, 420, 468, 471 and 472 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).