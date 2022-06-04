Assam : Youth Arrested For Attempting To Rape Minor In Kamrup 

NET Web Desk

The Assam police today apprehended a youth for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Kamrup district.

Identified as – Mohidul Islam, the offender attempted to molest the kid, while she was busy playing.

According to PTI report, the incident took place at the Bidyanagar area under Nagarbera police station on Friday evening.

“We received a complaint from the victim girl’s family last night alleging that the accused attempted to rape the minor girl while she was playing. The accused further threatened to murder her, if she reported the incident to anybody. The accused has been apprehended. We’ll take him to court and produce him before the court,” – informed the Nagarbera Police Station official – Miral Ahmed.