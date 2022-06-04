Four-Days BSF-BGB Border Co-Ordination Conference Concludes At Bangladesh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 04, 2022 : Inspectors General of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Region Commanders of Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) level Border Co-ordination Conference from May 30 to June 02 concluded with the signing of Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) document at Sylhet, Bangladesh.

A total of five members from the Indian delegation led by Sumit Sharan, IPS, Inspector General, BSF Tripura Frontier went to Bangladesh through ICP Dawki, Shillong (Meghalaya) on May 30 last.

During the conference, various issues of bilateral interest which will pave the way towards enhancing the understanding and cooperation between both the Border Guarding Forces were discussed at length. Further, special emphasis was given to focus issues particularly insurgent activities, various trans-border crimes including smuggling of contraband items like Psychotropic drugs and narcotic substances, Border violation, pending infrastructural or developmental works and construction of Single Row Fence to plug the unfenced patches along Indo-Bangladesh International Boundary, besides common Co-ordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP).

During the deliberations in the conference, leaders of both the delegation were able to jointly evolve viable solutions to various bilateral issues being confronted by both the Forces for creating an environment of peace and tranquility along the International boundary by amicably resolving them and to further strengthening the bond of friendship, mutual trust and co-operation.

The head of BSF delegation Sumit Sharan, IPS, Inspector General, BSF Tripura Frontier highlighted sincere commitment of both the Border Guarding Forces in maintaining peace and harmony along the International Boundary and strengthening the existing robust cordial relations.

The head of BGB delegation Tanveer Gani Chowdhury, Additional Director General, Region Commander, South-East Region BGB, Chattogram also conveyed his warm gratitude to Indian delegation for participating in the above conference and making valuable contribution during deliberations, which resulted into successful conclusion with agreements on various aspects.

The last such Border Co-ordination conference was held at Shillong (Meghalaya) in November 2021. Over the past few years, BSF & BGB have not only cemented their bond of friendship jointly but have also acquired new dimensions in mutual trust and Cooperation for resolving the bilateral border issues through meaningful dialogues at various command levels.