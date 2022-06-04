Manipur Government To Revise Policy; Enhance Monetary Benefits For Distinguished Soldiers 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Government plans to revise policy, in order to enhance the monetary incentives granted to soldiers.

According to HT report, Manipur which is one of the Indian states offering lowest cash grants to distinguished soldiers, is likely to enhance the cash grants to a “respectable level”.

The report earlier remarked about wide disparity in cash grants given by different state governments and UTs to soldiers, awarded gallantry and distinguished service medals by the defence services had prompted calls from certain quarters in the armed forces for a uniform policy to honour the sacrifice, bravery, and services of India’s soldiers.

According to recent official data, the monetary recompense for the country’s highest bravery medal ranged from a high of 2.25 crore to a meagre 20,000 for similar acts of valour and great service.

If a soldier from Telangana, Punjab, Karnataka, or Haryana is granted the Ashoka Chakra – the country’s highest peace-time gallantry medal, he will receive a financial grant of 2.25 crore, 2 crore, 1.5 crore, and 1 crore, respectively. If the same soldier came from Manipur or Gujarat, however, he would only receive Rs 20,000.

“We’ve been chasing the government for a long time to address this issue, and we’ve finally succeeded. The government has told us that the benefits offered to soldiers will be increased to a decent level,” – informed the Lieutenant General KH Singh (retd) – first officer from the Northeast to earn the three-star rank.