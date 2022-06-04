Manipur : Thadou Community Intends To Felicitate CM Biren Singh, Cabinet Ministers; Expresses Faith In Leadership

NET Web Desk

The Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) of Thadou Community – an indigenous ethnic tribe of Manipur, intends to felicitate the Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh-led state administration “BIREN 2.0” for registering thumping victory during the recently-concluded 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly Assembly Elections, 2022.

According to the invitation letter signed by the Secretary General of Thadou Inpi-General Headquarters – James Haokip, and President of Thadou Inpi-General Headquarters – Lamminthang Kipgen; the civil bodies congratulated Singh for attaining power as the Manipur CM for the second term.

Besides, the community has also highlighted the reasons for expressing faith into his leadership.

“Manipur was a land of agitation during the past 15 years of Congress rule, but now, during the last 5 years of ‘BIREN 1.0’ from 2017-2022, agitations has been dramatically scaled down, be termed over, except on issue of territorial integrity of the state.” – the letter stated.

Meanwhile, the letter further reads that “In the past 5 (Five) year of ‘BIREN 1.0’, it was not without internal dissention, pressure from coalition partner and upheavals created by various pressure groups on nonsensical issues. When it comes to performance of duties, with limited options, you had never flinched nor shirk away from it but take on the bull by horns.”

“A man trusted both by the hill and valley people. Thus, you had brought PEACE in the state of Manipur. The man who epitomized peace to its essence has been again, opportunity now inhibited his reign in the deliberation of his works for a better, peaceful and progressive Manipur” – the letter further added.

Taking to social media platforms, the Manipur CM expressed his gratitude to the community for hosting a ‘Reception Ceremony’ to felicitate the state government. “I thank my beloved Thadou brothers and sisters for encouraging and supporting me in every aspects . I acknowledge and respect your commitment and dedication towards making a strong and united Manipur since time immemorial. I will surely come to your felicitation program with my colleagues to commemorate our brotherhood. Jai Hind jai Manipur. Manipur Emana yaiphare” – he wrote.