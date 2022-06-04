Mizoram : Appointments In ADC Without Governor’s Consent Is Disgraceful; Asserts BJP Leader – Delson Notlia

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s National Minority Secretary – Delson Notlia called-on the Mizoram Governor – Hari Babu Kambhampati on Friday at Raj Bhavan.

During the meeting, Notlia remarked that the Indian National Congress (INC) and Mizo National Front (MNF) constituted a Joint Legislature Party; as no single party was able to establish a government following the recently-concluded general elections in the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC).

Notlia noted that all ADCs fall under the direct supervision of the Governor, and nomination of a Deputy Chief Executive Member without the Governor’s assent is an act of disrespect to the Governor’s office.