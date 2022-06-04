Mizoram : Woman Involved With Drug Smuggling; Held From Lengpui Airport

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Police on Friday apprehended a 25-year old woman for her alleged involvement into drug-smuggling, from the Lengpui Airport.

This women marked in the “wanted list” of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is a resident of Bawngkawn neighbourhood in Aizawl.

Based on specific inputs, the security forces nabbed the offender upon her arrival from Kolkata on Friday, through an IndiGo flight.

Meanwhile, she was handed over to the DRI for further legal action, informed an officer.

Identified as Sabbathhlui, the woman was wanted by the DRI in connection with the recent recovery of 3,900 poppy seeds, 4.1 lakh sticks of foreign cigarette and cosmetics worth Rs 1.5 crore from her residence.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Mizoram Police wrote “On specific input, today, Lengpui Airport Security team apprehended one Sabbathhlui (25) of Bawngkawn, who arrived from Kolkata by IndiGo Flight. The accused is wanted in a case registered yesterday by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI),…1/3”

“who recovered Poppy Seeds (3900 Kgs), Foreign Cigarette (Effe Light of 4,10,000 sticks) and Cosmetics, valued approx. ₹ 1.5 Crore from her home. She has been handed over to DRI, Aizawl for further legal action Kudos DySP Victor and Team Airport Security…2/3” – it further added.