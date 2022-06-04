Opium Confiscated From Manipur; 1 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Manipur Police have recently confiscated a massive stockpile of contraband substances from Salam Patong in Senapati District.

Based on specific inputs about the movement of narcotics, a team of Thoubal Police conducted a joint operation along the region. As a result of the operation, the cops have apprehended an offender and seized 8.9 kilograms of suspected opium from his possession.

Besides, cash worth of Rs 2,81,900 has been confiscated from his Micra car bearing registration number – MN01G 7056.

Identified as – Satminthang Kipgen, the perpetrator is a resident of Ningel Mollen hamlet, in Kangpokpi District.

Meanwhile, the arrested person and the seized items have been handed-over to Nongpok Sekmai Police Station for further necessary action.

Taking to social media platforms, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh wrote “Based on a reliable input regarding a movement of contraband drugs, the Thoubal Police conducted a joint frisking and checking at Salam Patong. While frisking, 8.9 kilograms of suspected opium have been seized from one Satminthang Kipgen @ Minthang (32) of Ningel Mollen Village, Kangpokpi along with a sum of Rs 2,81,900 from his Micra car bearing regd. no. MN01G 7056. The arrested person and the seized items are being handed over to Nongpok Sekmai PS for further necessary action.”