Sikkim : Earth Excavation Activities Restricted In Gangtok During Monsoon Period 

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Government has restricted excavation activities along Gangtok from June 3-September 30, 2022; due to the monsoon period which poses high risk of landslides throughout vulnerable locations.

This decision has been undertaken, keeping in view of the damages caused to various properties as a result of hill cutting works.

According to a press release issued by the Gangtok administration, this order has been passed under Section 30 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Meanwhile, only works related to protection, restoration and maintenance shall be permitted during this period.