Tripura Bye-Polls: BJP Announces Names Of Candidates For 4 Assembly Constituencies

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 4, 2022 : The hour of speculation had come to an end as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s central committee on Saturday announced the names of their candidates to contest in the by-election in four assembly constituencies scheduled to be held on June 23 next.

BJP central committee in a press communique on Saturday revealed that the BJP state president and Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha will contest from 8-Town Bardowali assembly constituency, and BJP state vice-president Dr Ashok Sinha will contest from 6-Agartala assembly constituency under West Tripura district.

Ambassa Municipal Council’s vice-chairman Swapna Das Paul to contest from 46-Surma assembly constituency in Dhalai district and BJP North Tripura district president Malina Debnath to contest from 57-Jubarajnagar assembly constituency, the press release added.

Notably, the by-election will take place in 6-Agartala and 8-Town Bardowali assembly constituencies as the BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Kumar Saha, respectively tendered their resignation to the Speaker Ratan Chakarborty in the first week of February last. Another BJP MLA Asis Das of 46-Surma assembly constituency was disqualified for anti-party activities in January last while CPI-M MLA and former Speaker Ramendra Chandra Debnath of 57-Jubarajnagar passed away.

Earlier, CEO Kiran Gitte said the gazette notification for conducting the by-election was issued on May 30 next. The last date of filing nomination papers is June 6 next, scrutiny is on June 7 and withdrawal of candidatures is on June 9 next. The date of polling is on June 23 and counting on June 26 next while the entire election process will be completed on June 28 next.

In these four assembly constituencies, a total of 1,88,854 voters will exercise their franchise in the coming by-election and among them, 95,283 are female voters and 93,567 are male voters. The electorate aging above 80 years is 3072 and 666 are service voters. There are 221 polling stations located at 139 places.