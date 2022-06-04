Tripura’s Deprived Former Extremists To Meet CM On June 13, Delays Stir For June 21

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 04, 2022 : The ‘Deprived Returnees Movement Committee’ – a joint forum of surrendered extremists in Tripura on Saturday re-scheduled their programme of blocking Assam-Agartala National Highway on June 21 next.

Speaking to the media persons at Agartala Press Club on Saturday morning, DRMC general secretary Amrit Reang said “We had scheduled to hold a blockade at Assam-Agartala National Highway for an indefinite period on June 05 next. But for the time being, the blockade programme had been rescheduled as Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha asked us to meet him on June 13 next at the Civil Secretariat here in Agartala.”

“We will raise our 5-point charter of demands before the Chief Minister Dr Saha. If we are being deprived of our demands and do not get any positive reply from him, then we will hold the Assam-Agartala National Highway blockade on June 21 next”, he added.

Amrit said “DRMC had submitted letters with 5-point charter of demands to various government authorities, but nothing had worked out till date. Even the Tribal Welfare Department’s officials also chaired a meeting with us on May 31 last, but we cannot accept their proposals or decisions. Hence, our earlier decision was to hold a blockade of national highway on June 05.”

“As the Chief Minister’s office contacted us. Now, we have delayed our blockade movement for the time being and will hold the scheduled programme on June 21 next if the meeting with the Chief Minister on June 13 next doesn’t favour our demands”, he also added.

The five-point charter of demands are PMAY houses for the returnee families, subsidized Power tiller, sustainable Piggery and Goatery scheme, and final withdrawal of all pending cases.