Sikkim : Glacial Cover Along Gurudongmar Lake – Reduced By 6%; Raising Widespread Concern

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Sikkim, along with rest of the globe is commemorating the ‘World Environment Day’ – an event aimed at raising awareness on climate change that has exacerbated extreme weather events; thereby killing or displacing thousands of people.

The tiny Himalayan state is ahead in terms of implementing environmental-friendly policies and the only region of India, where forest reserves have increased exponentially over the years. However at this point of time, rapid glacial melting rates needs utmost consideration from stakeholders.

As per the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)’s Integrated Management plan for Gurudongmar (Revised) finalized through Wetlands International, the glacial cover in Gurudongmar catchment area has reduced by 6% between 2000 and 2018.

The Gurudongmar wetland complex has a catchment area of 2567 hectares, with alpine thickets constituting 51%. Tourist visits to Gurudongmar have surged by nearly 200 percent annually, since 2016.

As per satellite imagery, between 2000 and 2018, snow and glacial cover has reduced by 6 percent, alpine vegetation expanded by 3 percent and wetland areas in the catchment has increased from 678 to 1396 hectares.

This was highlighted during the 5th State Project Steering Committee of the GEF-GOI-UNDP SECURE Himalaya project which was held in the month of April.

The meeting was chaired by Sikkim’s Forest Minister – Karma Loday Bhutia and was attended by the Zilla Panchayat Adhaksha of West Sikkim, the Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Forest & Environment Department – ML Srivastava.

Reacting on the development, Bhutia asserted that “global warming is a global phenomenon. If we look back 20 -30 years, the number of people and houses have increased drastically and its high time for individuals to act responsibly. We must minimize vehicular movement, reduce carbon emissions, and contribute towards environmental conservation; thereby instilling environmental-friendly consciousness.”

Informing about the action plan for the change, Bhutia informed that “researchers from the Science & Technology department are already working on the same. They will submit the report, once they complete their study. Based on these recommendations, we will plan further action.”

Gurudongmar Lake is the largest glacial wetland in Sikkim, which is revered by the local communities. It draws thousands of visitors from all around India and the world.

WWF-India in partnership with the Lachen Dzumsa (local administrative body) and Lachen Tourism Development Committee (LTDC) has been striving to conserve the lake.

The Gurudongmar Lake is reached via the Lachen settlement. Pilgrims and tourists spend the night in this hamlet to acclimate to the high altitude before ascending to the lake.

On the occasion of “World Wetlands Day 2012”, the Dzumsa – a traditional administrative entity of Lachen hamlet announced a blanket prohibition on the sale and utilization of packaged water.

This decision was made after a series of public awareness campaigns including travellers, local communities, and tour providers.

It has prohibited tourists from carrying them till the lake. All stakeholders, including hoteliers, retailers, and local communities, have agreed to the restriction. This is a huge step forward in preserving the lake’s nearby ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the scholarly article titled – Glacial Lake Evolution (1962-2018) and Outburst Susceptibility of Gurudongmar Lake Complex in the Tista Basin, Sikkim Himalaya – concluded that the buildup of melt water in the Gurudongmar lake had significantly increased over the years.