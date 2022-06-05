Tripura: TIPRA Motha Fields Candidate For By-Polls In SC-Reserved Seat, To Support TDF In 2023 Elections

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 05, 2022: With the demand of the constitutional solution on ‘Greater Tipraland’ issue, TIPRA Motha attempted to open their account in the Tripura Legislative Assembly by fielding their candidate at 46-Surma assembly constituency in the ensuing by-election slated to be held on June 23 next.

In a press conference at Raj Andar in the premises of Ujjayanta Palace here in Agartala city on Sunday afternoon, TIPRA Motha chairman and member of TTAADC, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarman said “It is for the first time, TIPRA Motha placed a candidate Baburam Satnami in 46-Surma SC-reserved seat for the upcoming by-election.”

“This regional socio-political party, TIPRA Motha is with all irrespective of any caste, culture, creed, religion, etc. Our DNA is secular. We are not here to target the rights of other communities”, he added.

Pradyot said “The candidate fielded is a retrenched teacher of 10323 lot and he had suffered a lot. We deliberately want the solution of those sacked 10323 teachers. Here, no political party is to be blamed as the error is in the system only. Our candidate will enter the Legislative Assembly and raise the issue of 10323 teachers for a solution.”

Meanwhile, Tripura Democratic Front is supporting the TIPRA Motha in the upcoming elections in the state. Accordingly, on Sunday, TDF president Pujan Biswas along with other leaders and members of the party extended their full support to the royal scion Pradyot-led regional party while TIPRA Motha to support TDF in the general assembly elections of 2023.

Citing the existence of TIPRA Motha, Chairman said “In next 7 months, the citizens of the state will be able to see many changes. TIPRA Motha is very much on the ground. We want a constitutional solution. Tiprasa’s are never communal and only fight for their constitutional right. We have a sizable influence in various parts of the state, especially in Surma, Mohanpur, Dhanpur, Amarpur, Kamalpur, etc. We will fight. We are growing. That’s why, we have fielded a non-Tiprasa candidate in the Surma SC-reserved constituency.”

Earlier on Saturday, candidate of 46-Surma seat Baburam Satnami filed his nomination papers to the Kamalpur SDM cum RO Abhijit Chakraborty in Dhalai district.

On the other hand, TIPRA Nationalist Employees Federation (TNEA), the employees wing of IPFT merged with TIPRA Employees Federation, which is the employees wing of TIPRA Motha in presence of its chairman and MDC Debbarman at Raj Andar here on Sunday afternoon.

Pradyot said “TNEA’s main target is work for the ‘Thansa’ (Unity). This Association is not a small organization. They are nationalist and believe in their cause.” TNEA president Sudhanya Debbarma said “At present, we have 225 members in the entire state. Earlier the number was bigger, but gradually the members shifted under the banner of TIPRA Motha.”