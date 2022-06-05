Tripura’s Scented Lemons – ‘Gandharaj’ And ‘Kagzi’ Airlifted To New Delhi, Rajasthan

Tripura's scented lemons and packets before getting airlifted at Agartala on Sunday.

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 05, 2022: For the first time, Tripura’s high demand ‘Gandharaj’ and ‘Kagzi’, two types of scented lemons, were air-lifted to New Delhi and Jaipur in Rajasthan on Sunday.

The famous ‘Gandharaj’ and ‘Kagzi’ lemons of Tripura have been collected from Krishak Veej Kalyan FPC Mohanbhog area in Sepahijala district of the state. This breed of lemon has already gained a reputation in different parts of India.

This time, 150 kilograms each of ‘Gandharaj’ and kagzi lemons were airlifted through Indigo airlines from Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here in Agartala on Sunday morning and reached Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi in the afternoon.

Besides, approximately 100 kilograms of ‘Queen’ variety pineapple has been collected from the Taxapara area of Nalchar Bhumi Farmer Producer Company Limited in Sepahijala district of Tripura.

Directorate of Horticulture and Land Conservation of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ and Sesta Development Services Guwahati facilitated the sending of consignments from Tripura to other states and union territories.

Notably, Tripura’s agricultural products are rapidly advancing in the country as well as in the international market. Farmers will get higher prices if demand increases. It will also increase their profits.

Earlier, the ‘Queen’ variety of pineapples’ consignment procured from Tripura’s Mohanbhog block, about 61 KMs away from Agartala city were air-lifted for New Delhi market on May 24 last.