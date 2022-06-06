Assam : Rhino Horn Worth Over 1 Kg Confiscated From Jorhat; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against poaching and smuggling of rhino horns, the Assam Police apprehended two offenders and recovered a rhino horn weighing about 1.158 kg from their possession in the Titabor area of Assam’s Jorhat district.

Based on specific inputs, a police team of Jorhat district led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Titabor Sub-Division had launched an operation on Sunday night and apprehended these perpetrators, while they were attempting to smuggle the rhino horn.

These smugglers have been identified as – Rajen Bauri and Azizul Rahman.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Jorhat district – Mrinmoy Goswami, the market value of this horn is worth of Rs 1.50 crore.