Assam : World Bank-Financed Project – APART To Host First-Ever ‘State-Level FPC Conclave’ On June 8 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Agribusiness & Rural Transformation Project (APART) is all set to organize the first-ever State-Level Conclave of the Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) on June 8, at the Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati.

This World-Bank financed project of the state administration under ARIAS Society, aims to support innovative approaches for delivering financial services along the agribusiness sector.

It has been striving to support 125 Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) in the project districts. Each FPC will have a Common Service Centre (CSC) and Custom Hiring Centre (CHC) supported through the project.

According to an official press release, APART also provides capacity building programmes (Training, exposure visit etc.) for the FPC members on different aspects, such as FPC Management, accounting, farm machinery operation and maintenance, improved production technology, post-harvest management and value addition etc. It also focuses in establishing a proper market linkage of the FPCs’ at the local, national and international levels.

Meanwhile, this first-ever ‘State Level FPC Conclave’ is aimed as a knowledge-sharing platform for enabling the FPCs to interact, share, and learn the experiences and best practices from each other. The one-day event will also bring in experts from the domain, who will be taking up technical sessions to highlight, speak and discuss on the important aspects of FPCs.

An exhibition to showcase the different products, including value-added products by the FPCs, will be held during the Conclave.

Its worthy to note that the Central Sector Scheme – “Formation and Promotion of 10,000 Farmer Produce Organizations (FPOs)” with agencies like APART, North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), and Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC) are working to bring the farmers together and develop their capacity and skills in post-harvest management, value addition and marketing.