“BJP Never Condone Violence” : Tripura CM Appeals Karyakartas To Restrain From Unruly Activities

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Sunday said that the ruling party never condone violence and terror-like activities and urged all karyakartas to restrain themselves from unruly activities ahead of the elections across the state.

Speaking to reporters here in Agartala on Sunday, Dr Saha, a candidate from the 8-Town Bardowali assembly constituency said “There are no chances of rigging in polling booths as electorates to exercise their franchise through EVM and VVPAT. The ruling BJP want elections to be conducted through democracy. The opposition CPIM has created unemployment in the state for 34-long years and with this, they attempt to hold movements.”

Slamming opposition CPIM for fooling people for the last several decades, he said “The red party needs to check their own affairs first and then they can quiz the BJP. The opposition raised allegation on ‘Bike Bahini’. By choosing words in this way, they are disrespecting common people. Earlier, CITU pressurized people to hold movement which left common masses to live in fear.”

Dr Saha gave a clear message to all the karyakartas to stay away from unruly activities. The BJP does not condone terrorism in any way. He called on the opposition not to harass one another. Opponents also have a responsibility to ensure that people can exercise their rights. It is not possible for everything to change in one day. The BJP does not follow unethical routes. He urged the people to vote in peace. The state has to be freed from the politics of 34-year-old murders and terror activities.

He appealed to the people to come forward in building the new and best Tripura. He also castigated Trinamool Congress and said that the people of the state knows them very well. The entire country had seen what they have done in West Bengal and people are suffering. He further added that democracy is prevailing across the state. There is a shadow alliance between Congress and TIPRA Motha.