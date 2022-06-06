Heroin, Foreign Cigarettes Worth Of Rs 3.4 Crores Seized From Mizoram; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Assam Rifles alongwith Mizoram Police have confiscated a large stash of heroin and foreign cigarettes worth of Rs 3.4 crores from two separate operations.

According to PTI report, in one operation, a special division of the crime investigation department on Saturday seized 222 grams of heroin, valuing Rs 1.11 crores from the outskirts of Sateek village in Aizawl district.

Meanwhile, the security personnel have apprehended two drug smugglers – residents of Lunglei town, for possessing the illegal commodities, which were concealed in 17 soap cases.

In another operation, the Aizawl battalion of Assam Rifles recovered foreign cigarettes worth Rs 2.34 crores near Khuangphah hamlet in Champhai district bordering Myanmar on June 4.

There were three brands of foreign cigarettes and these seized contrabands were handed over to state police for additional legal action – informed an official statement.