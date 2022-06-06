Illegal Immigration Continues Unabated In Manipur; Unrecognized Hamlets Identified Across 5 Districts 

NET Web Desk

Two prominent civil bodies of Manipur – the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and the United Naga Council (UNC) on Sunday mentioned that altogether 934 “unrecognized hamlets” have been identified across 5 hill districts of Manipur – Chandel, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Pherzawl.

Expressing concern over the matter, the civil bodies have unanimously resolved to fight the issues of illegal immigration in Manipur.

They also urged Chief Minister N Biren Singh to deport illegal immigrants residing across Manipur and undertake efforts to ensure that no one unlawfully enters the northeastern state.

COCOMI, which was established in 2019; and UNC – the highest Naga body, collectively delivered a memorandum to Chief Minister – N Biren Singh on Sunday, stressing the demographic imbalance caused by migrants.

During 1950-1969; the number of villages in Chandel, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Pherzawl were 164, 68, 179, 282 and 38 respectively.

In 2011, the number rose to 269 in Chandel, Tengnpoupal (168), Kangpokpi (570), Churachandpur(547) and Pherzawl (70). They also gave the district-wise break-up of the unrecognized villages – Chandel (205), Tengnoupal (130), Kangpokpi (304), Churachandpur (281) and Pherzawl (14).

Meanwhile, the civil bodies urged state administration to install the “Manipur State Population Commission”, and act in accordance with the recommendations.