Manipur : Couple Held With 1 Kgs Brown Sugar 

NET Web Desk

In a significant crackdown on drug scourge, the Manipur Police have confiscated brown sugar weighing around 1 kgs from the possession of a couple at Imphal east’s Ekou area on Sunday.

According to reports, the security forces launched a random frisking & checking along the region; which resulted in confiscating the narcotics.

Identified as – Doukhojam Touthang and his wife – Thinneng alias Neneng; these offenders are residents of Kangpokpi district. One red two-wheeler vehicle was also seized from their possession.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the peddlers at NAB Police Station; and further investigation into the matter is underway.