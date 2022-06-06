‘Manipur Heritage Expo 2022’ Kicks-Off In Imphal 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today inaugurated the state Heritage Expo 2022 – reflecting the value and uniqueness of the state’s handloom and handicraft products.

Organized by the Directorate of Handlooms and Textiles, Government of Manipur; this expo aims to reunite and revive the rich cultural heritage of Manipur.

During the inaugural ceremony, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between the Amazon Karigar and Manipur Handlooms & Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited (MHHDCL). ‘Amazon Karigar’ project is a remarkable endeavour to depict India’s rich handicrafts legacy, which is sourced locally from all around the country.

The products will be listed on Amazon platform which will immensely expand the market of Manipur-based weavers and entrepreneurs.

Singh mentioned that “Manipur is extremely fortunate to have an Amazon platform, and its interest into our handloom and handicraft products demonstrate not just their distinctiveness, but also high quality.”

Meanwhile, the Manipur CM emphasized the importance of Geographical Indications (GI) tag for traditional outfits, craft items.

He also appreciated the Department officials for their commitment and dedication. At the same time, there should be no compromise on quality, the Chief Minister said, further explaining the need for zero tolerance against corruption.

“Because of the dedication of our weavers and artists, the State’s handloom and handicraft now have a position on the global arena,” – Singh opined. He also distributed 2475 looms to citizens residing across 16 districts of Manipur.

“Around 250 handloom and handicraft items have been uploaded on the e-marketing platform,” – informed Singh.

The Chief Minister further emphasized the need of preserving and promoting handicrafts and traditional things. He praised the people of the state for their skills and talents, and took pride in being a Manipuri and an Indian.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “Attended the Manipur Heritage Expo-2022 in Imphal today wherein an MOU was signed between the Amazon Karigar and Manipur Handlooms & Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited (MHHDCL). Also, distributed 2475 looms to the people of the 16 districts of Manipur.”

“The products will be listed on Amazon platform. This will help our weavers and entrepreneurs immensely. The event was also attended by Hon’ble Minister Smt @KipgenNemcha, Hon’ble MLA Shri S. Rajen Singh, Hon’ble MLA Shri L. Rameshwor Meetei and other esteemed dignitaries.” – he further added.