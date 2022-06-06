Manipur : Meitei-Pangal Community Extends Support To ‘War-On-Drugs’ Campaign

NET Web Desk

Representatives of the Imams of Meitei-Pangal community today called-on the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh; and pledged support towards the ‘War on Drugs 2.0’ campaign – an initiative to prevent substance abuse and illegal poppy cultivation across the northeastern state.

Besides, the representatives have also resolved to take up strict action against the people of the community indulging in any drug-related matter as per the law.

Taking to social media platforms, the Manipur CM wrote “MEITEI-PANGAL COMMUNITY EXTENDS SUPPORT FOR WAR ON DRUGS CAMPAIGN Held a press conference along with representatives of the Imams of Meitei-Pangal community in presence of Hon’ble MLA Shri Md Abdul Nasir & Hon’ble MLA Shri L Rameshwor Meietei at my office today. Not only have collectively resolved to support the government’s war on drugs initiative but also resolved to take up strict action against the people of the community indulging in any drug-related matter as per the law. Supports like this will immensely strengthen the government in fighting drugs.”

Its worthy to note that recently, the Poumai Community – second largest Naga tribe has designated the Poumai-inhabited territories as a ‘drug/poppy cultivation free zone’; as part of the state government’s War-On-Drugs campaign.

This is also the first time that the entire community has come-out in favour of the fight against the drug menace across the state.