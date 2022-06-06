Meghalaya : Shillong To Host ‘Women’s Conference 2022’ On June 8; Enabling Sustainable Ecosystem For Women 

NET Web Desk

The Directorate of Social Welfare and Women & Child Development in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Commission for Women is all set to organize the ‘State Women’s Conference 2022’ on June 8, 2022 at 10:30 AM in Shillong.

This conference will be virtually graced by the Union Minister of Women & Child Development – Smriti Zubin Irani. Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad K Sangma, Minister of Social Welfare – Kyrmen Shylla will also attend the Conference.

It will be hosted under the theme Support and Celebrate, which aims at celebrating women and generating dialogues towards creating a sustainable and enabling environment for women.

According to MIPR report, the conference will witness participation of women from the state and international arenas, ranging across the domains of entrepreneurship, SHG leaders, academicians, writers, journalists, university students and women who have contributed towards betterment of society at large.