Mizoram : Super-Specialty Cancer & Research Centre To Be Functional By 2028; Governor Apprised On Preparatory Survey 

NET Web Desk

A survey team from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) today called-on the Mizoram Governor – Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan; and apprised him about preparatory survey for the establishment of the Mizoram State Super-Specialty Cancer and Research Centre (MSSSCRC).

According to JICA report, the survey works of MSSSCRC project is underway; and the design preparation will continue for another 2 years. The project is estimated to be functional by the end of 2028.

The JICA survey team were represented by the Team Lead – Hiroshi Ako, Expert of Hospital Management -Hanako Miyoshi, IT Consultant Survey Team – Dr Ranga and Consultant of Survey Team – Dr Lalbiakmawia Ngente.

On behalf of the JICA Survey Team, Mr Hiroshi Ako gave a presentation on the outline, schedule and the progress of the survey.

He also elaborated on the goal and strategic objectives and proposed timeline of the project; and requested Governor to extend the assistance that may be required at certain stages of the project’s implementation.

Meanwhile, the Governor appreciated the full responsibility undertaken by JICA for the meticulous survey and design of the project.

Kambhampati felt that no other project is more significant to the state than MSSSCRC, since the northeastern state has unfortunate records for cancer patients who require special treatment outside the state.

He sincerely believed that this project would be a blessing to many citizens, in terms of saving time and money for cancer treatments.