Naga-Peace Talks : NNPG Gains Support From ‘Nagas Of Arunachal Pradesh’

NET Web Desk

The Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) leaders have garnered immense support from the Nagas residing in Arunachal Pradesh – a major blow to the terror outfit ‘National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM)’.

They have opted to support the umbrella organization, led by N. Kitovi Zhimomi at this vital moment of Naga peace talks.

“The NSCN-IM’s stake in their ostensible dominance over Naga political settlement has taken a huge knock,” – informed a source.

According to PTI report, the Centre received “encouragement” not to postpone the signing of final Peace accord, which currently has no reason to postpone the agreement.

“All efforts of the ruling coalition to prolong the Agreement in order to get over with elections have now fallen cropper and fruitless,” another source remarked, casting fingers at the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-led administration in Nagaland.

As per a joint statement released by the NNPG; the Arunachal Nagas have decided to urge the NNPG to usher in a “honourable and acceptable political solution”.

The NNPG Convener – Zhimomi, and Naga leaders from Arunachal Pradesh, including N. Changmi, Tuplam Kitnya, and (Mrs) Sengtung Rangsia, have signed the statement.

According to NNPG insiders, Zeliangrong Baudi of Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland had previously backed the GoI-NNPG Working Committee’s Settled (Agreed) Position.

The Nagaland Gaon Burah Federation, 14 Tribal Bodies, Central Nagaland Tribal Council (of Aos, Semas, and Lothas), and Nagaland Tribal Council has also requested the Centre to sign the agreement on “whatsoever finalized as on October 31, 2019” within Nagaland.

This development may have pushed things forward, despite the NSCN-IM’s “constant objections” to a final agreement based on grounds that it requires a distinct flag and constitution.