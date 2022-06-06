Remembering Freedom Warrior & Assam’s First CM – Gopinath Bordoloi On His 133rd Birth Anniversary 

NET Web Desk

An eminent politician and the first Chief Minister of Assam – ‘Lokpriya’ Gopinath Bordoloi, is being fondly remembered on his 133rd birth anniversary.

Termed as the key architect of Assam’s modern polity, Bordoloi was a devoted follower of the Gandhian principle of non violence. His freedom struggle was influenced by Rabindranath Tagore, JC Bose, Surendranath Banerjee.

In recognition of his selfless service towards the development of Assam, the-then Governor – Jayram Das Doulatram conferred him with the title “Lokpriya” which indicates someone who is popular, and is adored by citizens.

Born to Buddheswar Bordoloi – a medical practitioner and Praneswari Bordoloi on June 6, 1890 at Assam’s Raha, the stateman attempted to understand the social needs of citizens. He married Surabala Devi in 1910; and pursued graduation from Calcutta’s Scottish Church College in 1911. Bordoloi passed MA from Calcutta University in 1914. Returning from Calcutta, Bordoloi worked as a headmaster of Sonaram High school.

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi was a visionary leader who made an incomparable contribution to safeguarding India’s integrity and sovereignty during the volatile partition years.

As the first Chief Minister of Assam in independent India, he implemented an array of progressive industrial policies and was also responsible for establishing a number of educational institutions, including Gauhati University.

People from all walks of life, denominations, and political quarters revered him for transcendental appeal. Despite the fact, of more than seven decades since his untimely death, he continues to have a special place in the hearts of the people of Assam and the rest of the country.