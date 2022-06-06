Sikkim : GJM Chief- Bimal Gurung Discharged From STNM Hospital 

NET Web Desk

The President of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) – Bimal Gurung was discharged today from Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial Hospital (STNM) in Gangtok after improvement in his health condition.

The Gorkha leader was admitted to the hospital in the Sikkim capital on May 30, after his health deteriorated while staging a hunger strike in his hometown – West Bengal’s Darjeeling.

This agitation called-for deferment of June 26 Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) polls and expansion of semi-autonomous council’s jurisdiction.

Taking to social media platforms, the GJM Chief expressed gratitude towards STNM authorities for providing excellent medical services which led to his speedy recovery. “I was able to make an early health recovery as the medical team and staff of STNM Hospital left no stone unturned in my treatment. I extend my sincere thanks to Dr D P Rai and the entire medical team of STNM Hospital,” the GJM leader said.

Gurung’s health parameters had deteriorated on the sixth day of his hunger strike, following which he was admitted to the concerned hospital of Sikkim.