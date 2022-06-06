Tripura Bye-Polls : 4 BJP Candidates, Two Each Of INC & TMC Submit Nomination Papers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala: June 06, 2022 : For the ensuing bye-elections in four seats of Tripura scheduled to held on June 23 next, all the four candidates of Bharatiya Janata Party and two candidates of Indian National Congress submitted their nomination papers at Agartala under West Tripura district, Kamalpur under Dhalai district and Dharmanagar under North Tripura district.

Tripura’s incumbent Chief Minister & Pradesh BJP president Dr Manik Saha, Pradesh Congress leader & former MLA Asish Kumar Saha and TMC candidate Sanhita Banerjee contesting from 8-Town Bardowali assembly constituency filed their nomination papers to returning officer cum Sadar SDM Asim Saha here in Agartala city on Monday.

Pradesh BJP vice-president Dr Ashok Sinha and Pradesh Congress Political programme chairman & former Health minister Sudip Roy Barman contesting from 6-Agartala assembly constituency filed their nomination papers to the returning officer (RO) cum Agartala Municipal Corporation’s Commissioner Sailesh Kumar Yadav here in Agartala city.

Speaking to media persons here, BJP candidate and incumbent CM Dr Saha said “The party’s high command had nominated me for this seat. This morning, I have visited different temples and offered prayers. I hope the people will keep their faith on me and hopeful that they will support me.”

“The prime focus of the government will be development and I am cent percent confident that BJP will win all the four seats in this by-election. I will approach the public with their commitment towards peace, improved law and order system and development works and other schemes of state and central government”, he added.

On the other hand, CWC member and Tripura in-charge Dr Ajay Kumar said “Congress will win in both the seats under West Tripura district while the party will give a tight fight in Jubarajnagar assembly constituency will be giving a tight fight.”

Taking a jibe against ruling BJP, Dr Kumar said “Everyone is aware about the mischievous role of BJP. Prior to the assembly election, Biplab Kumar Deb was removed from the post of Chief Minister because of the allegation of corruption against him. Ruling BJP is known to be most corrupted government. The commitments made before 2018 are left unfulfilled. The electorates should teach the ruling party a good lesson in this by-election”.

In Dhalai district, Ambassa Municipal Council’s vice-chairperson Swapna Das Paul and TMC candidate Arjun Namasudra are contesting from 46-Surma seat submitted their nomination papers to the returning officer (RO) cum Kamalpur SDM Abhijit Chakraborty.

In North Tripura district, BJP district president and candidate Malina Debnath and Congress candidate Susmita Debnath filed nomination papers to the returning officer L Darlong in Dharmanagar SDM office.

The BJP candidates were accompanied by former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, incumbent Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, BJP organizational secretary for Assam and Tripura Phanindranath Sharma, central observer for Tripura Vinod Sonkar, MLAs, ministers and office-bearers of morchas and cells in Agartala, Kamalpur and Dharmanagar.

The Congress candidates were accompanied by Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Birajit Sinha, former MLA Gopal Chandra Roy, CWC member and AICC in-charge for Tripura Dr Ajay Kumar, AICC secretary and observer for Tripura Szarita Laitphlang and large number of office-bearers and workers.

TMC candidates were accompanied by party’s state president Subal Bhowmik, Trinamool Youth Congress state vice-president Baptu Chakraborty, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev and others.