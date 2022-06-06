Tripura CM & BJP Candidate – Dr Manik Saha Files Nomination Papers For Upcoming Bye-Polls

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 06, 2022 : Tripura’s incumbent Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, who has been nominated as BJP candidate to contest from 8-Town Bardowali assembly constituency in West district had filed his nomination papers to the returning officer (RO) cum Sadar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Asim Saha here in Agartala on Monday.

Prior to the submission of the nomination paper by the Chief Minister Dr Saha, former Chief Minister and MLA Biplab Kumar Deb along with wife Niti Deb arrived in Agartala from New Delhi on Monday morning to attend this auspicious event.

The colourful and mammoth procession begun from in front of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here marched through different routes of the capital city with playing of drums, slogans, etc by the saffron party karyakartas before filing of nomination papers.

In the procession, BJP candidate Dr Saha also marched along with ministers Ratanlal Nath, Ramprasad Paul, chief whip Kalyani Roy, MLA Mimi Majumder, MLA Biplab Kumar Deb and his wife Niti Deb, BJP organizational secretary for Assam and Tripura Phanindranath Sharma, central observer for Tripura Vinod Sonkar, party’s vice-president Rajib Bhattacharjee, general secretary Papia Datta.

He was also accompanied by Tripura Handloom & Handicraft Corporation chairman Balai Goswami, Tripura Hajj Committee chairman Jashimuddin, Tripura Tea Development Corporation chairman Santosh Saha, OBC Welfare Corporation chairman Tapas Majumder, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder, BJYM state vice-president Vikki Prasad, AMC Central Zone chairman Ratna Datta and others covering a distance of about 3 KMs.

The karyakartas, ministers and leaders assembled in front of Sadar SDM office while BJP candidate for 8-Town Bardowali seat filed his nomination papers to the RO cum SDM of Sadar sub-division Asim Saha in presence of Cooperation minister Paul, MLAs Biplab Deb and Surajit Datta, AMC Mayor Majumder and chairman Balai Goswami.