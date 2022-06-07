Around 115 Bird Species Spotted In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

As many as 115 bird species were spotted during a programme organized at Talle Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district.

The five-days long ‘Ziro bird workshop’ organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club, in partnership with the Hapoli forest division and Bird Count India concluded on Sunday.

Ashwin Viswanathan and Chintal Sheth were in charge of the workshop.

The team used the web platform ‘eBird’ to submit 48 checklists and prepared a ‘travel report’ that summarized all the bird observations made throughout the survey.

Out of the 115 bird species, the Fulvous parrotbill, the Manipur fulvetta, and the Ward’s trogon were the main highlights during the workshop.

The fulvous parrotbill has a small body with a light belly, long grey eyebrow; and lives along dense bamboo clumps.

“For the first time since the winter of 2012, we confirmed the presence of Fulvous parrotbill in the rare and distinctive bamboo-pine ecology at Talle valley, and found many breeding pairs,” stated Viswanathan of Bird Count India. He claims that this species is difficult to find outside of Arunachal Pradesh’s Talle Valley.

“I highly urge birdwatchers of Ziro Valley and the forest department to study the entire Talle Valley, of which just a small portion has produced isolated jewels like the Manipur fulvetta and the parrotbill,” he said.

A large-headed little brown bird with a grayish-brown head, dark brown brow, and orange sides and wings, the Manipur fulvetta is a large-headed tiny brown bird with a grayish-brown head, dark brown brow, and orange sides and wings.

“I feel that this circuit has tremendous promise for well-planned bird tourism and education since it allows visitors to properly experience Arunachal Pradesh’s many habitats and wildlife while also viewing rare birds and the region’s famous butterflies, moths, and frogs,” Viswanathan noted.