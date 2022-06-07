Assam : HSLC & High Madrasa Exam Results Declared; 56.49% Students Passed HSLC

NET Web Desk

The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA), Assam today announced the results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination 2022 and the Assam High Madrasa Examination.

The overall pass percentage of the HSLC examination & High Madrasa Examination has been recorded at 56.49% & 54.73 per cent respectively.

According to HSLC results, boys outperformed girls by 4.31 percent.

A total of 4,05,582 students appeared in this year’s examination, out of which 2,29,131 students passed the board tests.

As per ANI report, 65,176 students received a first division grade of more than 60%, while 99,854 students received a second division grade of less than 60%. A total of 64,101 pupils received a third-place finish.

Distinction Marks (510 and above) were earned by 8,373 pupils, while star marks were earned by 14,047 students (450 and above).

Raktotpal Saikia of St Mary’s High School, North Lakhimpur in the Lakhimpur district has topped the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, 2022 by scoring 597 out of 600 marks.

Scoring a total of 596 marks, Bhuyashi Medhi of Little Flowers School, Nalbari has been placed in the second position.