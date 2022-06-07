COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 30 New Cases; 7.94% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 30 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 7.94%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 117. While, a total of 2,28,434 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 700 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,27,617. The official statement further adds that RT-PCR Test & Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 2 & 27 positive cases respectively. While TrueNat identified 1 positive case.