IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Northeast India Within Next 5 Days 

NET Web Desk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued high alert for the possibility of ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ across northeastern regions, within the next five days.

According to the weather update, the heavy & torrential rainfall would be induced by the effect of strong south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India in lower troposphere levels.

Due to the weather alteration, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will experience heavy rainfall during the next five days.

As per IMD bulletin, on June 7 and 8, the Nagaland districts of Mon, Longleng, Tuensang, Kohima, and Peren are likely to experience widespread rainfall.

While, heavy rainfall is anticipated in Mokokchung, Kiphire, Phek, and Dimapur. Zunheboto and Wokha will experience scattered rainfall.

On June 9 and 10, Dimapur, Wokha, Mokokchung, Zunheboto, Kiphire, and Phek are likely to experience fairly widespread rainfall, while Mon, Longleng, Tuensang, Kohima, and Peren districts are likely to continue experiencing widespread rainfall.

The IMD also advised the public to assess traffic congestion on their routes before driving and to pay attention to traffic advisories.

They have also been asked to avoid going to locations that often face water logging issues, and stay away from susceptible structures.