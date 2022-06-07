Man Held For Bomb Explosion Near School In Manipur 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Police have apprehended an individual, in connection with the bomb explosion near the Little Flower School in Imphal, which took place on Sunday morning.

Based on specific inputs, the security forces launched an operation and nabbed the offender who has been identified as – Thounaojam Rishi.

During interrogation, the offender disclosed that he has been working under the command of “Doubllo”, Bangladesh based “chairman” of National Revolutionary Front of Manipur.

However, preliminary interrogation revealed that Rishi was paid Rs 30,000 for triggering a bomb explosion. The SP said that Rishi was involved in the bomb blasts in Nagamapal and Khurai areas in the recent past.

Police commandos invaded Rishi’s home on Monday night based on intelligence information. He attempted to flee with a jar after noticing the police officers. The jar included explosives and other materials for manufacturing bombs.

Meanwhile, the security forces have confiscated one cortex fitted detonator, 58 plastic detonators weighing 7.358 kg, batteries and other bomb-making devices and materials, one luxury car and Rs 9000 in cash. He has been handed over to the Lamlai police station for further investigation.